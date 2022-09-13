The chairman of Otzma Yehudit, MK Itamar Ben Gvir, filed a defamation lawsuit in the amount of one million shekels against the television investigative program "Uvda" and against the former "Hilltop Youth" member Roni Chen who was interviewed by Ilana Dayan on the show.

Ben Gvir demands compensation of one million shekels from each of them.

After the program was broadcast, MK Ben Gvir responded to the 'investigation' and said: "Instead of the girl at that time degenerating into drugs and alcohol and things that for the sake of her dignity I do not want to mention, my late mother and my virtuous wife Ayala opened their houses to her and gave her food and clothes and a warm bed so that she would not be thrown out into the street. And this was with the full knowledge of her parents and other members of her family who were in regular and continuous contact with me and thanked me."