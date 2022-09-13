The Meirim organization of volunteers working toward supporting various needy sectors of the pupulation, led by attorney Roni Sassover, responds to Givat Shmuel Mayor Yossi Brodny's words this morning on Galei Tzahal (Israel Army Radio):

"It is no wonder that the mayor who supported lies and concealment from the beginning joins the wild and false incitement of progressive leftist organizations against his own residents.

Brodny also knows very well that the demonstration was not against the child but against the National Religious School System and the municipality he heads who supported and hid the case from the parents for several years.

Brodny chose to ignore the parents and the letters that were addressed to him during the summer seeking to reach a peaceful solution that would allow the parents to continue to educate their children according to their faith," she said.

"It is shameful and infuriating that those who seek the trust of the national religious public choose to attack the parents who are fighting for the Torah education they want for their children and prefer to promote the introduction into the National Religious Schools blatantly progressive content that contradicts Halacha (Jewish Law) and Judaism."