On New Year's Eve, or Erev Rosh Hashana, the trains will run on a special schedule, which includes increasing train traffic and operating on specific lines on the eve of the holiday, including between Tel Aviv and Haifa. This is due to the interruption of the electrification project on the eve of the holiday.

Israel Railways advises passengers to keep up to date with the times via the website and the smartphone app or at the telephone customer service center at *5770.