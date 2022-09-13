An extremely rare quarter-shekel coin, 2000 years old, minted by the Jewish rebels during the Great Revolt, was returned to Israel in a state ceremony last night (Monday) in the USA.

The ceremony took place at the New York Attorney General's Office, in the presence of Antiquities Authority Director Eli Escozido, Israel's Consul in New York Asaf Zamir, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan, Manhattan Attorney General Alvin Bragg, and the representative of the US Department of Homeland Security, Mike Alfonso.