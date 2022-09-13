Yariv Ben Eliezer, David Ben-Gurion's grandson, commented this morning on Radio 103 on the election campaign announcement broadcast by the Otzma Yehudit party ahead of the Knesset elections, in which the chairman of Otzma Yehudit, MK Itamar Ben Gvir, compared himself with Ben Gurion.

Ben Eliezer attacks Ben Gvir saying that this is a ridiculous announcement and calls Ben Gvir a necrophile and a pyromaniac who tries to impersonate his grandfather.

The chairman of Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben Gvir said in response to Ben Eliezer's words: "Yariv Ben Eliezer's grandfather turns over in his grave to hear his grandson support Mansour Abbas and go against me. In a normal country, the Muslim Brotherhood would have been disqualified. Ben Gurion's statements in his day would have brought condemnation from today's left. The State of Israel arose thanks to those who believed in our right to this land and waved in the Bible as a deed of land ownership. We will not apologize for believing in the values ​​that led to the establishment of the state."