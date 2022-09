The head of Mount Hebron Regional Council, Yohai Demari, reacts to yesterday's attack near the Ma'on farm, "It was a planned lynching that ended with a severely injured person from a blow to the head with a hoe and blocks.

On the hill opposite, left-wing activists were standing and taking pictures, trying to stage a provocation and did not extend help to their Jewish brothers," said on Galei Tzahal (Israel Army Radio).