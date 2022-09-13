The chairman of the Jewish Home list and mayor of Givat Shmuel, Yossi Brodny, number two in Ayelet Shaked's new party, clarifies in an interview on Galei Tzahal (Israel Army Radio), "We will recommend the largest party in the right-wing bloc, most likely Likud. We are a mainstream religious Zionist party."

"We are in favor of a unity government - a broad, more stable government," Brodny added. "We are not disqualifying anyone, not even Smotrich or Gantz. We will not sit with the non-Zionist parties, neither Mansur Abbas nor the Joint List."