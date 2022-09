MK Matan Kahane from the National Unity Party reacted to the Galei Tzahal (Israel Army Radio) report on the agreement signed between Ayelet Shaked and the Jewish Home party.

"I don't take great pleasure in saying I told you so, but I said all along that Shaked would like and prefer Netanyahu as Prime Minister of Israel. I couldn't agree to that and that's why I am not runing with her," Kahana said.