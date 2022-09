Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke with Foreign Ministry Director General, Alon Ushpiz, and asked to know what the ministry has done regarding the complaints received in recent months against Israel's ambassador to Morocco, David Govrin. This was reported on Israel's Reshet Bet radio station.

According to the report, Lapid told the director general that he agrees with the decision to return the ambassador to Israel until the investigation at the Foreign Ministry is completed.