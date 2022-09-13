"Iran is a regional power that has arisen next to us, which constitutes the main threat to the State of Israel and will challenge the Israeli concept of security for many years to come. This will oblige us to prepare appropriately, to invest resources, to pay attention. If we do not treat it with the utmost seriousness, we may wake up to developments for which we were not prepared in time ", so warns Col. T., Chief of the IDF Iran Desk, in an interview with the Israel Hayom newspaper. The complete interview will be published on Friday.

"Iran is a challenge that will accompany us in the coming decades, and it will only intensify. The Iran of 2000 or 2010 is completely different from the Iran of 2020. This requires us to act differently," he added.