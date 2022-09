Finance Minister, Avigdor Liberman, attacked Benjamin Netanyahu's assistance in getting the factions of the United Torah Judaism party to run together.

"Netanyahu is ready to do everything to return to power even if it means sacrificing the few [haredim] who are still interested in studying secular subjects in school and being integrated into the job market. The future of the citizens of Israel has long been of no interest to Bibi," Liberman wrote on his Twitter account.