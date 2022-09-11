Prime Minister Yair Lapid continues to push for the unification of the Meretz and Labor parties, and offered one reserved spot in the Yesh Atid list to each of the parties. Lapid also proposed distributing ministers to the parties as if each of them received 10 mandates.

The chairman of the Labor Party, the Minister of Transportation, Merav Michaeli, refused the offer and even refused to continue talks on the issue. According to her, no new data was presented that would justify the unification of the two parties.