MK Matan Kahana does not regret the establishment of the Bennett-Lapid government and said that he never abandoned the values ​​of the right.

Kahana told Radio 103FM: "I don't feel that any of us should return to the right because we have never abandoned the values ​​of the right. Unlike my friend Ayelet Shaked, I thought that the government we formed last year was the right thing for the State of Israel. I had no regrets, on the contrary."