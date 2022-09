MK Nir Barkat (Likud)claims that the Likud will join in replacing the AG if he returns to power, even after party chairman Netanyahu disowned Barkat's position.

"My position for years is that the position of the ombudsman and the AG should be separated," Barkat said. "To be an advisor in a position of trust and to advise the elected official with the aim of realizing his worldview for which he was elected and in accordance with the law."