Journalist Nadav Eyal refused censorship of his book "The Rebellion Against Globalization" and the Russian publishing house Exmo canceled the contract and went back on its intention to translate the book and publish it, according to Haaretz.

The reason given to Eyal and his agent was the book containing expressions critical of Russia and especially of Putin, who is at the head of it. These are against Russian law and will put the publisher at risk of imprisonment.