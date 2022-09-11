Former Defense Minister Ehud Barak calls MK Eli Avidar not to run in the elections in order not to dilute Israel's left wing votes.

Barak said: ''Eli Avidar is a talented and brave man, who worked extensively and effectively in the protest. Former diplomat and successful businessman. Smart, charismatic and deeply understands our neighbors. It is embarrassing to me that he is not found an honorable place in any of the parties of the sane camp. I believe and hope that in the moment of truth he will act responsibly."