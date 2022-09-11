Source: Fear in Biden admin. that Iran deal will harm Democratic Party

A political source told Israel Hayom that the Biden administration is afraid that rushing into a nuclear deal with Iran at any cost will harm the Democratic Party in the congressional elections, so they would prefer to postpone the move until after November 8, and even then there is no certainty that an agreement will be reached.

"If the Iranians fold on all or most of the points, the administration could advance the agreement right now, but according to Tehran's answer to the American proposal, it seems that this scenario is unlikely," the source was quoted as saying.