Last night IDF soldiers shot at an Israeli vehicle that reached the security fence in northern Samaria and tried to escape. The driver, an Israeli Arab known to the police, was seriously injured.

The IDF stated that due to the suspicious behavior, a smuggling attempt was suspected, and the IDF soldiers who were dispatched to the scene carried out a suspicious arrest procedure.

The IDF stated that according to the findings of the initial investigation, one of the soldiers shot at the vehicle, which tried to escape. One of the occupants of the vehicle was injured as a result of the shooting, and sought out medical treatment independently.