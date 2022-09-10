A new poll released on Friday finds that New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, holds a lead of 15 percentage points over her Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin.

The Emerson College-Pix11-The Hill survey found that 50 percent of somewhat and very likely voters polled said they would support Hochul when asked who they would vote for if the election for governor was held today. Zeldin, meanwhile, received 35 percent.

