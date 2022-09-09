Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that Ukrainian troops have retaken more than 1,000 sq km of territory in the country's south and east from Russia in the past week.

In a video address, Zelenskyy said that more than 30 settlements had been "liberated" in the Kharkiv region in recent days.

