US mediator Amos Hochstein on Friday noted progress in indirect talks between Lebanon and Israel over a maritime border dispute, but said more work was needed for a final agreement, AFP reports.

"I really feel that we were making progress these last few several weeks," Hochstein said at Beirut airport after meetings with Lebanon's president, prime minister and parliament speaker.

