Senior Likud MK Nir Barkat met a short time ago with the Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stepanchuk in a secure facility in Kyiv.

"I was shocked to see the enormous damage of the war in which thousands of innocent people are injured, including women and children. The atrocities in Ukraine are horrifying and we as Jews are the first to express support for the Ukrainian people and the Jewish community in Ukraine."

"I am here to support you and to act to prevent harm to the innocent. The free world must condemn every attack by bully states as experienced by Ukraine and as experienced by the State of Israel by the terrorist state Iran. I support the Ukrainian people and wish for an end to the fighting and the return of calm and peace to Ukraine."