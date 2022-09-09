The Jewish Home party has issued an ultimatum to the leader of the Zionist Spirit party, Ayelet Shaked, demanding that she say goodbye to Yoaz Handel and Zvi Hauser.

The Jewish Home makes it clear that the party does not intend to serve as a 'fig leaf' for a secular party that cannot implement the religious worldview on which the Jewish Home is built.

"We did not come to look for a seat or a work arrangement, our goal is to promote the values ​​of religious Zionism in the next Knesset and we will not be able to do this with the current composition or with the proposal we received from Ayelet Shaked. With no choice, we will run separately with a team that will not look in the best interest of religious Zionism."