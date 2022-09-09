Zvi Sukkot, a candidate of the Religious Zionist Party, set up a protest tent at the site of the attack that was carried out tonight together with dozens of activists against the wave of terrorism.

"Unfortunately, we have recently witnessed at least one shooting attack every day in Samaria. In most cases, the attacks are aimed at IDF soldiers, but civilians have also been targeted."

Sukkot points the finger of blame at Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Yair Lapid and claims that they are ignoring the serious deterioration in security in Judea and Samaria, "The IDF can defeat terrorism easily if it is given the appropriate instruction. Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid submit to American dictates and do not direct the IDF to carry out significant operations in the West Bank. Let the IDF win."