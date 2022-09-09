Chinese leader Xi Jinping sent a condolence message to King Charles III following the passing of his mother.

"On behalf of the Chinese government, the Chinese people and himself, Xi expressed deep condolences over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and extended sincere sympathies to the royal family, government and people of the UK," Xi was quoted by CCTV state media as saying.

"Taking advantage of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of ambassador-level diplomatic relations between China and the UK, I am willing to work with King Charles to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral ties to benefit our two countries and two peoples," he concluded.