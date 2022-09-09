A local resident of the city of Ariel in Samaria informed police that a burglar had broken into his home yesterday. Police were quick to arrive at the scene where they detained the suspect. A search revealed that the man was found to be in possession of stolen property and NIS 70,000 in cash.

The suspect, a resident of central Israel in his 30s, was transferred for further questioning. During the initial investigation, it became clear that another individual had aided the break-in. A quick search revealed another suspect in the case who was located and taken into police custody.