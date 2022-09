Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkish security forces had arrested a "senior executive" of the jihadist Islamic State (ISIS) group, reported the AFP news agency.

Erdogan said the commander was known as Abu Zeyd.

His real name was Bashar Khattab Ghazal al-Sumaidai, Erdogan told reporters on board his flight home from a three-nation tour of the Balkans.