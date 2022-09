The Ministry of Health updated on Thursday evening that the water samples in Netivot, Beit HaGadi, Sderot, Nir Akiva, Nir Moshe and Zru'a were found to be normal, and as such there is no longer a need to boil the water before drinking it or cooking with it.

Water sampling in other communities in the south continues due to the turbidity that was discovered on Wednesday, and when the results are received, the Ministry of Health will inform the residents.