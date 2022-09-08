Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, President of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER) stated:

“Together, Chief Rabbi Mirvis and the UK and the UK Jewish community, the Conference of the European Rabbis (CER), its President Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, and the chairman of its Standing Committee Dayan Menachem Gelley join mourning the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Her dignified, devoted leadership will endure as an exemplar model for all. May her family find comfort.”