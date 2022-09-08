Likud Chairman MK Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth II of England.

"My wife Sara and I, together with all the citizens of Israel, regret from the bottom of our hearts the passing of Her Majesty, Queen of England Elizabeth II."

"At the funeral of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, we were directly impressed by her special personality that radiated majesty and splendor. She was a beacon of strength, brotherhood and peace. In her life, she wrote contemporary history and contributed so much to the benefit of humanity and its future," Netanyahu said.