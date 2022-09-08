Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett offered his condolences following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II of England Thursday.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family , friends and the people of the United Kingdom as they mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. For the past 70 years Her Majesty has served as a figure of dignity, honor and stability for her country and for the world. The people of Israel are grateful for Her Majesty’s service and hope she may rest in peace. She served her people throughout her days and will be remembered forever as a caring and thoughtful leader," Bennett said.