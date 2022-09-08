Labor leader Merav Michaeli reacted to the passing of Queen Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain Thursday.

"Condolences to the Royal Family and the peoples of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a woman larger than life who exemplified leadership and responsibility to her people and to her country. The unique relationship between the State of Israel and the United Kingdom and the Royal Family's personal connections to our country will continue to strengthen and flourish in the reign of King Charles III," Michaeli said,