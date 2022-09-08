Religious Zionism chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich said that the foiled terrorist attack in Tel Aviv today proves that Israel's judicial system needs to be reformed to prevent similar attacks from being carried out.

"Thank G-d a disaster was averted today. Huge thanks to the security forces for their vigilance and quick arrest of the terrorist. Reforming the justice system is not an election slogan, it is a matter of life and death. Today's terrorist in Tel Aviv was previously arrested on the Temple Mount with a knife and intent on murdering Jews. He was sentenced to several months in prison and released. This is shameful behavior that cannot be accepted," Smotrich said.