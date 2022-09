MK Orit Struck responded to the foiled terrorist attack in Tel Aviv Thursday by calling on an 'Operation Defensive Shield 2.'

"The great miracle of the terrible attack that was prevented at the last minute in the heart of Jaffa, once again shows the overwhelming need for 'Defensive Shield 2.' This will not happen with the current security chief, for whom every attack is a reason to strengthen the Palestinian Authority, instead of disarming it and its residents.," she said.