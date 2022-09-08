Jewish Home chairman Hagit Moshe declared that the party will not join a joint run with the Zionist Spirit party while Yoaz Handel and Zvi Hauser are running as part of it.

"In the past two years, I have led the Jewish Home party from a political wilderness to a home that has hope for religious Zionists who miss the path of the Jewish Home."

"I didn't come all this way to sit with a stuttering right. Hendel and Hauser are not truly right-wing, they're a zigzagging and stuttering right, with whom we will not sit," Moshe wrote on Twitter.