Degal HaTorah Chairman MK Moshe Gafni recently met with former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at Zeev Citadel.

Gafni told Netanyahu that there is illegal discrimination both legally and publicly against the students of the haredi educational system, and against haredi teachers and kindergarten teachers.

"For me, it's final - we will not enter any coalition without this discrimination being corrected and the salary of the teaching staff of the haredi sector being fully equal to that of the general sector," Gafni said.