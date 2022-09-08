Prime Minister Yair Lapid met today with Guatemala's Foreign Minister Mario Búcaro, at the Prime Minister's Office in Kirya in Tel Aviv.

It was reported that the two discussed strengthening bilateral relations between Israel and Guatemala with an emphasis on technology, trade, food security and renewable energy. In addition, the two discussed the regional challenges, as well as the exploitation of shared opportunities between the two countries.

The Prime Minister noted the deep friendship that exists between the two countries. Also, the Prime Minister thanked the Foreign Minister for Guatemala's firm and consistent support for Israel and for moving the embassy to Jerusalem.