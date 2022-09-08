Defense Minister Benny Gantz blasted Opposition Leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, for the delay in approving the Disability Law.

"20,000 IDF disabled soldiers are waiting for Netanyahu's approval to convene the Labor and Welfare Committee and pass the amendment to the Disability Law that will allow us to increase their housing and car assistance.

"If we do not pass it in the committee next week, and in the Knesset after that - this aid package will not be implemented until after the elections. The disabled soldiers putt heir lives on the line to defend out country. We must not let political games get in their way," he was quoted as saying.