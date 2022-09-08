Prime Minister Yair Lapid and head of the General Security Service Ronen Bar today (Thursday) presented the Prime Minister's Certificate of Appreciation for an intelligence-operational achievement for 2021 at the Shin Bet headquarters.

"Intelligence organizations from around the world regularly come here to learn from the Israel's Shin Bet how to fight terrorism and threats that no Western country faces," said Lapid.

"The advanced technology developed in the service allows the State of Israel to always be one step ahead of the enemy."