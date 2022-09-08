It's expected to be partly cloudy to clear today (Thursday) with a slight increase in temperatures in the Judean hills and inland. Tonight will be partly cloudy.

Tomorrow is expected to be mostly clear. There will be a slight increase in temperatures, mainly in the Judean hills and in the interior of the country. Temperatures will be higher than usual for the season. Heavy heat will also be felt in these areas. From noon, there will be strong northerly winds along the coastal plain.

The morning of Saturday will see normal weather, with temperatures in the Judean hills and inland slightly higher than normal for the season.