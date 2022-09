The Likud responded to [Meretz chairman] Zehava Galon's statement about her intention to deny funding for the Eli pre-military religious academy: "Zehava Galon is a senior partner in the Lapid-Ganz government whose life's work is to deny funding from preparatory yeshivas and crush the settlement enterprise," read the statement.

"The conclusion is clear: A vote for Lapid and Gantz is a vote against the settlement movement," it concluded.