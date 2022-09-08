MK Matan Kahane from the State Camp party responded to criticism leveled at him by MK Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism).

"Smotrich, I resigned from the [Netanyahu] government due to my values [whereas] you held on to your position even when they were evacuation Homesh. There's something sinister about getting lectured by a follower of someone who referred to the murderer Arafat as a 'friend,' handed over Hebron [to the PA], supported the disengagement from Gush Katif, and advocated for a Palestinian state. You cast a lasting stain on religious Zionism and its historical role.''