Michael Oren, former Israeli ambassador in Washington, responded in an interview with Galei Tzahal to the American statements regarding the IDF's rules of engagement.

"The State Department's statement is incredibly brazen," he said. "The IDF's rules of engagement are much stricter than those of the US. During the wars in Iraq and Syria against ISIS, US forces killed tens of thousands of civilians and hundreds of journalists, and no one was investigated," said Oren, referring to American demands that Israel adapt its rules of engagement following the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqla during a shootout in Jenin.