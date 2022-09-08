Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stressed on Wednesday that Iran will not compromise on any of its red lines in the talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

"Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi constantly highlights the necessity of observing the red lines set by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei aimed at neutralizing the sanctions while continuing the nuclear negotiations," Amir-Abdollahian told a summit of the Assembly of Experts, according to the Xinhua news agency.