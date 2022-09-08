The US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, on Wednesday told the UN Security Council that Russia forcibly deported Ukrainians to Russia. She added that in July alone Washington had information that more than 1,800 children were transferred from Russia-controlled areas of Ukraine to Russia.

"The forcible transfer or deportation of protected persons from occupied territory to the territory of the occupier ... constitutes a war crime," she said. "So why are they doing this? ... to prepare for an attempted annexation."