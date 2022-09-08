Following the launch of a new main water line, high water turbidity was observed on Wednesday in the following localities: Gevim, Yakhini, Sderot, Kfar Maimon, Kfar Aza, Tkuma, Beit HaGadi, Shuva, Zimrat, Yoshivia, Netivot, Yizre’am Farm.

Residents of the localities on the list are asked to run the water until clear water is obtained and then to boil it before drinking and before preparing food, until notification from the Ministry of Health that the water is suitable for drinking.

The water suppliers are working to clean the line and test the water. The Ministry of Health is monitoring the cleaning activity and will update when the water is potable.