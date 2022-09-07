Today (Wednesday), Speaker of the Knesset MK Miki Levy met with the President of the French National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet in Paris. During their meeting, Levy expressed concern about the proposed declaration of the extreme left in the French National Assembly to recognize the State of Israel as an "apartheid state" and warned against the strengthening of extremist voices in both Israel's Knesset and France's National Assembly.

Among other things, they discussed the cooperation between the Knesset and the National Assembly, which has strengthened over the past year. Levy brought up Israel's reservations concerning the details of the superpowers' nuclear agreement with Iran before the president and clarified the dangers inherent in the agreement that is taking shape. At the end of their meeting, Knesset Speaker Levy invited the president to visit Israel as his guest.

Miki Levy told Braun-Pivet: "The fight against the rise of extremist voices should be a joint fight of the central and sane forces in the Knesset and the National Assembly. This is a serious threat to the stability of democracy and the rule of law as we know them."