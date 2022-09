A 37-year-old motorcyclist was hit by a vehicle on Route 767 near the entrance to Kfar Kama, one of the two Circassian towns in the Lower Galilee region of northern Israel.

He is in moderate condition. Magen David Adom medics and paramedics provided medical treatment at the site and transferred the injured man to Baruch Padeh Medical Center in Poriya, near Tiberias.