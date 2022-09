MK Avi Maoz, chairman of the Noam party, commented on Israeli radio station, Reshet Bet, about running separately from Ben Gvir and Smotrich.

Maoz said: "We were three partners in the elections that were held, and here two partners out of the three reached an agreement between them. We were not offered a place in the top ten on the list of candidates the party puts forward for elections, but only 11th place. We will not be a fifth wheel.''