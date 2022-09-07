The High Court issued a conditional order against the eight-year permanent appointment of retired Supreme Court Justice Meni Mazuz to the position of Chairman of the Commission for Senior Appointments. The High Court suggested to the state that Mazuz be appointed temporarily so that the committee will discuss the appointment of General Herzi Halevi to the position of Chief of Staff when he is scheduled to take office in January 2023.

A senior security official told the television News 13 station: "If Mazuz refuses a temporary appointment, there is a serious concern for the exchange of chiefs of staff at the time set in January."